'What a story', 'magic moments', 'great show', - Glowing praise for Offaly-Kerry documentary

THE RTÉ DOCUMENTARY about one of the most famous moments in GAA history aired on Friday night, and it proved to be a hit with viewers.
‘Players of the Faithful’ recounts the story of how Offaly defeated Kerry in the 1982 All-Ireland SFC final and stopped one of the greatest ever football teams from winning an unprecedented five-in-a-row.
Interviews with various players from that Offaly team are featured in the programme, along with the manager who masterminded that incredible feat, Eugene McGee.
It also includes archive footage from the game and other events surrounding Offaly’s triumph.
Various GAA figures including Tomás Ó Sé and Carlow football manager Turlough O’Brien were impressed by how the story was told.
You can watch ‘Players of the Faithful’ on the RTÉ Player here.
