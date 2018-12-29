'What a story', 'magic moments', 'great show', - Glowing praise for Offaly-Kerry documentary

'Players of the Faithful' was a hit with GAA viewers. Source: RTÉ Player/Photojoiner.net

THE RTÉ DOCUMENTARY about one of the most famous moments in GAA history aired on Friday night, and it proved to be a hit with viewers.

‘Players of the Faithful’ recounts the story of how Offaly defeated Kerry in the 1982 All-Ireland SFC final and stopped one of the greatest ever football teams from winning an unprecedented five-in-a-row.

Interviews with various players from that Offaly team are featured in the programme, along with the manager who masterminded that incredible feat, Eugene McGee.

It also includes archive footage from the game and other events surrounding Offaly’s triumph.

Various GAA figures including Tomás Ó Sé and Carlow football manager Turlough O’Brien were impressed by how the story was told.

You can watch ‘Players of the Faithful’ on the RTÉ Player here.

Turlough O’Brien

Tomás Ó Sé

Hate watching that goal still think Charlie might save it😫😫 No one was close to Kerry after four in a row yet Offaly were sniffing and they went at Kerry and believed!! Interesting stat Kerry forwards not scoring goals in 81...”every empire eventually crumbles”.Great show #1982 — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) December 28, 2018 Source: Tomás Ó Sé /Twitter

Nigel Dunne

I can only imagine that everyone from everywhere wishes they were from Offaly. What a story💚⚪️💛#1982 #playersofthefaithful — Nigel Dunne (@NigelDunne21) December 28, 2018 Source: Nigel Dunne /Twitter

Anton Sullivan

Ciaran Mullooly

My old boss Eugene McGee from the halcyon days of @gaaoffaly and @Longford_Leader telling it like it was AS USUAL tonight Magic moments #PlayersoftheFaithful — Ciaran Mullooly (@ciaranmullooly) December 28, 2018 Source: Ciaran Mullooly /Twitter

Dara Ó Briain

Well, that RTE documentary on the Offaly 1982 All-Ireland win was just lovely. #1982 — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) December 28, 2018 Source: Dara Ó Briain /Twitter

Des Cahill

As a young reporter in #Kerry, I was sent to Offaly by The Kerryman newspaper to do the pre-Match interviews. #Offaly weren’t cocky, but they weren’t afraid either! It was some achievement! #1982 #PlayersoftheFaithful — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) December 28, 2018 Source: Des Cahill /Twitter

Jamie Wall

Watching Players of the Faithful - whatever about anything else. Those Offaly, Kerry, and Dublin jerseys of the 80s... wow😍 Just Wow. — Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) December 28, 2018 Source: Jamie Wall /Twitter

Thomas Niblock

