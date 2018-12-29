This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'What a story', 'magic moments', 'great show', - Glowing praise for Offaly-Kerry documentary

‘Players of the Faithful’ captured the incredible story of Offaly’s victory over Kerry in the 1982 All-Ireland SFC final.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 29 Dec 2018, 2:57 PM
18 minutes ago 498 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4416978

pjimage (24) 'Players of the Faithful' was a hit with GAA viewers. Source: RTÉ Player/Photojoiner.net

THE RTÉ DOCUMENTARY about one of the most famous moments in GAA history aired on Friday night, and it proved to be a hit with viewers.

‘Players of the Faithful’ recounts the story of how Offaly defeated Kerry in the 1982 All-Ireland SFC final and stopped one of the greatest ever football teams from winning an unprecedented five-in-a-row.

Interviews with various players from that Offaly team are featured in the programme, along with the manager who masterminded that incredible feat, Eugene McGee.

It also includes archive footage from the game and other events surrounding Offaly’s triumph.

Various GAA figures including Tomás Ó Sé and Carlow football manager Turlough O’Brien were impressed by how the story was told.

You can watch ‘Players of the Faithful’ on the RTÉ Player here.

Turlough O’Brien

Tomás Ó Sé

Nigel Dunne

Anton Sullivan

Ciaran Mullooly

Dara Ó Briain

Des Cahill

Jamie Wall

Thomas Niblock

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

