THE STORY OF Offaly’s stunning All-Ireland final victory over Kerry in 1982, which halted the Kingdom’s ‘drive for five’, is the subject of a new documentary that airs on RTÉ One over Christmas.

‘Players of the Faithful’ tells the story of one of the most famous moments in GAA history – Seamus Darby’s goal that delivered the Sam Maguire for Offaly in dramatic circumstances against the five-in-a-row chasing Kerry.

It features Offaly legends Matt and Richie Connor, Darby, Martin Furlong and Gerry Carroll and steps inside the dressing room during one of the richest periods in Offaly’s past.

Matt Connor’s talent, in particular, stands out during the film. His performance against Kerry in the 1980 All-Ireland semi-final, where he scored 2-9 in a five-point defeat, was seen as a warning sign to the Kingdom for what was to come.

“Matt Connor was the best footballer I’ve ever seen, even now – he was just an absolute genuis,” says RTÉ presenter Darragh Maloney.

The way he was able to sort of stroll around the field. He had this languid style – his head was kind of pushed forward a little bit, the shoulders pushed back and he just had this incredible way of kicking the football.”

The documentary also examines the influence of Bórd na Móna and the ESB in providing steady jobs for young men in the midlands in the 1970s and 80s. This played its part in building the team that shocked the Kingdom, which included five sets of brothers.

Offaly’s All-Ireland win arrived during a time where Mick O’Dwyer’s Kerry and Kevin Heffernan’s Dublin were enjoying considerable success in the game.

It comes from Loosehorse, the production company behind acclaimed documentaries Micko, All Ireland Day and Blues Sisters.

Players of the Faithful, RTÉ One, tonight at 9.30pm

