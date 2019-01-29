This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'

‘The fans that aren’t happy, with perspective in the future, they will appreciate everything everyone is doing for this football club.’

By The42 Team Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 3:12 PM
34 minutes ago 509 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4465269
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that domestic cup success offers only a superficial sense of a club progressing.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that domestic cup success offers only a superficial sense of a club progressing.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that domestic cup success offers only a superficial sense of a club progressing.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO INSISTS Tottenham are doing a “fantastic job” despite exiting both the EFL Cup and FA Cup in the space of four days.

Spurs, without injured duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli, saw their 1-0 first-leg lead overturned when they lost the EFL Cup semi-final against Chelsea last week.

Then, on Saturday, a much-changed Spurs side were knocked out of the FA Cup at the fourth-round stage by another London club, Crystal Palace triumphing 2-0.

Pochettino’s four-and-a-half-year reign at Spurs still does not include a trophy and that wait seems certain to be extended into another season, with his side nine points off the Premier League pace set by Liverpool.

A last-16 clash with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League also appears daunting, while Spurs are in danger of being caught by a resurgent Manchester United in the battle to qualify for Europe’s top-tier competition in 2019-20.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Selhurst Park Kieran Trippier rues a missed chance during Spurs' cup exit to Palace. Source: Steven Paston

Pochettino, reportedly a leading contender for the United job at the end of the season, said after Spurs lost at Palace that winning trophies does not take a club to the next level, adding: “It only builds your ego.”

And speaking at a news conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League game at home to Watford, Pochettino launched an extensive explanation of his comments, as well as a defence of his record at Tottenham.

“I don’t know if the fans were happy or not happy [with the comments] because I don’t follow social media,” he said. “I think it’s so important to clarify.

I know now that talk about ego is a negative expression in England, maybe in other countries we talk about it being more superficial. It’s because, in the past, I’ve been asked if winning a domestic cup will help the club to the next level. Winning a Carabao Cup or FA Cup reaches the next level? I cannot agree. I only wanted to say how well we’ve progressed in recent years.

“I want to win cups. I’m not naive. It’s tough for me because, after three or four seasons, we’re always talking about the cups.

I want to build my CV winning titles, of course. I’m the first who wants to win. I think, in the last five years, we’ve played in four semi-finals and one final.

“If you ask me how to be in the next level it’s improving our structure, the way we operate, the squad, the facilities; we tick almost all boxes. The fans that aren’t happy, with perspective in the future, they will appreciate everything everyone is doing for this football club.”

- Omni

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

Reds defender Van Dijk emerges as a doubt through illness

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Pochettino offers extensive clarification on claim that winning cups 'only builds your ego'
    Chelsea's 18-year-old star winger will not leave despite transfer rumours, says Sarri
    Reds defender Van Dijk emerges as a doubt through illness
    IRELAND
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'
    New and returning faces on the bench as Griggs names Ireland side for England opener
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    ENGLAND
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie