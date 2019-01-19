Pochettino namechecks 16-year-old Irish striker as potential replacement for Harry Kane

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 3:05 PM
1 hour ago 6,069 Views 8 Comments
Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott.
Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott.
Image: EMPICS Sport

TOTTENHAM MANAGER MAURICIO Pochettino has insisted that his side don’t need to look outside the squad to find a replacement for Harry Kane.

Spurs are reeling from the news that Kane will be out until at least early March with ankle ligament damage.

The injury was tough to swallow for a side still chasing silverware in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Though Spurs have been tipped to enter the transfer market to find a replacement for the England striker, Pochettino has cautioned that no player on the market will be able to replace Kane.

“If we want to find a player similar to him I think we are going to make a mistake, because to find another Harry Kane is impossible — we are talking about the one of the best three, four, five best strikers in the world,” Pochettino said

Despite lacking a clear second option at forward, the Argentine went on to say his side may not need to buy reinforcements at the position.

“If we don’t sign players or we are not going to sign a striker, that is not going to be a gamble. It is not going to be a risk,” Pochettino said.

“We have players that can cope when Harry Kane is not available.”

Tottenham’s first chance to see how they cope without Kane will come on Saturday when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Among the options Pochettino is considering up top are academy duo Kazaiah Sterling and 16-year-old Irish underage international Troy Parrott, little-used backup Fernando Llorente, as well as midfielders Dele Alli and Erik Lamela.

“I was watching Barcelona, and the striker was Leo Messi,” Pochettino said.

“You can play Llorente, you can play Dele Alli, you can play Lamela, you can play Kaziah Sterling, Troy Parrett, I don’t know … you can play many, many players.

“It’s not that you have to play with one specific striker.”

