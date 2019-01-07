This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If we want to be real contenders, we need to operate in a different way'

Mauricio Pochettino has warned that Spurs’ progress is unlikely to continue at the same pace unless they start to compete with the spending power of rivals.

By AFP Monday 7 Jan 2019, 8:01 PM
50 minutes ago 1,284 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4427765
Mauricio Pochettino (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton
Mauricio Pochettino (file pic).
Mauricio Pochettino (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton

MAURICIO POCHETTINO SAYS his Spurs side need to be more ruthless if they are to turn their progress under the Argentine into silverware, while highlighting their lack of spending in comparison to rivals.

Tottenham host Chelsea in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final at Wembley on Tuesday, hoping to take another step closer to ending an 11-year wait to win a trophy.

“If you want to win titles and be consistent, not only do you need to play well with quality but being competitive is about being tough in some games,” said Pochettino on Monday.

“We are a team everyone likes to watch over the last three or four years but we need to be a little bit naughty, smart in how we compete and we still miss that. We have the opportunity now against Chelsea and in the next few months to show we’re capable of being more competitive than we were.”

Pochettino’s men are still involved in four competitions despite not making a single summer signing, but the coach preferred to focus on how his current squad can continue to improve rather than seeking new faces when asked about the January transfer window.

“When you think of how we can improve our squad, it’s not only about adding quality players, it’s about being a bit naughty,” said Pochettino.

Pochettino’s ability to succeed despite a barrage of problems — including the delay to the opening of their new stadium — that could have derailed their season has seen him strongly linked with taking over at Manchester United or Real Madrid next season.

And despite the clamour to win a trophy, he maintains his legacy will have been to deliver the club into the new stadium, while maintaining a competitive side and Champions League football on the pitch like former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger did during the Gunners’ transition from Highbury to the Emirates.

“We are in Tottenham in a project that today is not only win,” he said.

It is about to build the new stadium … that it is a project that is going to be a massive legacy for the club, for the fans, for the players in the future, for the new coaching staff, manager.”

However, Pochettino warned that Spurs’ progress is unlikely to continue at the same pace unless they start to compete with the spending power of United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

“The other day I saw a stat that in the last 10 years in England and in Europe how the teams were spending money, and I think we were on the bottom, in England and Europe,” he added.

“Of course we’re doing a fantastic job but if we want to be real contenders, we need to operate in a different way in the future.”

© AFP 2019

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'I'm very grateful to City, but now I'm at the best club in the world'
    'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    LEINSTER
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Sexton emerges as injury doubt for Toulouse, but Henshaw back in contention
    'We're the team chasing them now. It's going to be a huge game for us'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'If we want to be real contenders, we need to operate in a different way'
    'If we want to be real contenders, we need to operate in a different way'
    'He was terrific' - Ireland U21 defender returns to Liverpool following loan switch
    'World class' Cesc Fabregas gave farewell speech to Chelsea team-mates, says David Luiz
    NFL
    The Seahawks and Ravens coached themselves out of the playoffs
    The Seahawks and Ravens coached themselves out of the playoffs
    Late, late drama as Philadelphia edge heartbroken Bears at the death in playoff thriller
    Chargers hold off Ravens to book trip to New England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie