This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pocock pulled from England clash with neck injury after being named in starting line-up

Pete Samu is in the frame to replace the back-row for Saturday’s game.

By AFP Friday 23 Nov 2018, 2:29 PM
41 minutes ago 736 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4356843
David Pocock will not feature for Australia this Saturday.
Image: David Davies
David Pocock will not feature for Australia this Saturday.
David Pocock will not feature for Australia this Saturday.
Image: David Davies

AUSTRALIA BACK-ROW David Pocock has been ruled out of Saturday’s international against England, just over a day before the Cook Cup clash at Twickenham.

Pocock was in at No. 8 when Wallaby head coach Michael Cheika named his side on Thursday even though the loose forward was struggling with a neck injury suffered during last week’s 26-7 win away to Italy.

But a further fitness test on Friday saw Pocock sidelined, a team spokesman confirmed to travelling Australian media.

Australia have yet to announce who will replace Pocock, although Pete Samu is the likeliest contender to take his place.

RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP AUSTRALIA ARGENTINA Pete Samu remains a danger for England. Source: AAP/PA Images

England scrum coach Neal Hatley, speaking before Pocock was ruled out told reporters at Twickenham on Friday: “He’s got double the turnovers of any other stealer in tier one this year. A hell of a good player.

But they’ve got Michael Hooper and other people, [Tatafu] Polota-Nau, who jackal the ball.”

Saturday’s match will be the final Test of 2018 for both England, coached by former Australia boss Eddie Jones, and the Wallabies.

Victory this weekend would mean Jones had won all six of his Test against his native Australia since taking charge of England following the 2015 World Cup debacle — when a defeat by eventual finalists Australia condemned the tournament hosts to a first-round exit.

© – AFP 2018


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    Emotional Schmidt prepares to make decision on Ireland future with his family
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Lennon 'flattered' by Ireland links while Cook rules himself out
    Lennon 'flattered' by Ireland links while Cook rules himself out
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    IRELAND
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football
    Former Ireland manager backs Stephen Kenny to succeed O'Neill
    ROY KEANE
    History will be kind to Martin O'Neill's tenure as Irish boss but the devil is in the details
    History will be kind to Martin O'Neill's tenure as Irish boss but the devil is in the details
    Omar, Jewell and El Tel: A glance at the madness that has been Ireland's recent managerial pursuits
    'It's only two years since he came home a hero after Euro 2016... People have short memories'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie