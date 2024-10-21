Advertisement
The Football Family
The Explainer
21 Oct 2024
Who will win the LOI? | Ireland's answer to Gary Neville
00:00

David Sneyd is stranded in Birmingham after a busy week of reporting from Old Trafford and Molineux Stadium. He chats to Gavin Cooney & Shane Keegan about his interview with Matt Doherty (4:06), who on earth is going to win the LOI Premier DIvision (12:45), and why Sean Gannon is the Irish Gary Neville (18:20).


The trio also discuss why Shelbourne can benefit from Drogheda United's league fate already being sealed (22:13), what is next for relegated Dundalk (28:25) and all things Premier League (37:19).



The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie