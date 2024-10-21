Who will win the LOI? | Ireland's answer to Gary Neville

David Sneyd is stranded in Birmingham after a busy week of reporting from Old Trafford and Molineux Stadium. He chats to Gavin Cooney & Shane Keegan about his interview with Matt Doherty (4:06), who on earth is going to win the LOI Premier DIvision (12:45), and why Sean Gannon is the Irish Gary Neville (18:20).

The trio also discuss why Shelbourne can benefit from Drogheda United's league fate already being sealed (22:13), what is next for relegated Dundalk (28:25) and all things Premier League (37:19).



