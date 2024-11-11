Drogheda down Derry | Matt Doherty returns

David Sneyd is joined by Gavin Cooney and Shane Keegan to look back on the FAI Cup final where Drogheda United upset Derry City to land the cup and book their spot in Europe, although they won't have much time to celebrate before this weekend's Relegation Playoff.

The trio discuss Darragh Markey's excellent performance and if he was unlucky to miss out on the MOTM award (3:00), what Derry needed to do better (11:48), what's next for Ruaidhrí Higgins (17:39) and whether Kevin Doherty deserves a statue in Drogheda (24:19).

The lads also react to some big updates to the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of this week's pair of fixtures, most notably the return of one Matt Doherty (33:36).