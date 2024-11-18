England find a way to win against Ireland

Gavin Cooney and Shane Keegan join David Sneyd to discuss Ireland’s dispiriting 5-0 loss to England at Wembley.

To what extent can we praise the first half performance when we know what followed? Can Ireland’s confidence levels recover to a meaningful degree, or have we been too damaged by years of losing football matches?

The lads discuss these questions and more, while Shane shoots a few holes in the concept of finding ways to win.

Gav, meanwhile, ponders why the FA had military personnel carrying flags onto the pitch and also describes the scene as some members of his majesty’s press took exception to a tricolour being raised in their vicinity for the Irish players to face during the anthem.