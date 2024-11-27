Aviva season-opener and qualifying for Euro 28 by default

Gavin Cooney is joined by Shane Keegan, who makes heroic but ultimately unsuccessful attempts to make Tottenham Hotspur the main topic of conversation on today’s pod.

Gav is more keen to ponder the unravelling of Pep, while Shane reckons City will be back to winning ways - once they have lost to Liverpool that is.

Also, the lads are buzzing about the prospect of Rover-Bohs at the Aviva Stadium on day one of the 2025 season.They also discuss Ireland’s welcome Euro 2028 safety net, and a crucial week for the WNT.