A rotating host and a coalition you can believe in

David makes his return to chat through Liverpool's domination of Manchester City with Shane Keegan and Gavin Cooney. What does this mean for Manchester City's title hopes... or top four aspirations? And why haven't Liverpool's three star players' futures not been sorted out yet?

The lads also reflect on Shamrock Rovers' remarkable result in Vienna and what the future may hold for manager Stephen Bradley.

Also, tomorrow night's massive clash between Ireland WNT and Wales in the Aviva Stadium is set to be a nervy encounter - Can the Girls in Green make history in Dublin?



