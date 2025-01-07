Robbie, Roy - and the players keen for a January move

Shane Keegan joins Gavin Cooney on the latest episode of The Football Family.

The lads discuss Robbie Keane's new role as boss of Hungarian giants Ferncvaros. Is this a good move for Keane? What can he expect?

Gav and Shane also reflect on Neil Farrugia's decision to trade Shamrock Rovers for Barnsley. Is it a bit underwhelming that he lands in League One? And what does the move tell us about standard of LOI?

Elsewhere, the lads discuss Evan Ferguson being linked to West Ham, which could possibly see him reunite with Graham Potter, who has also been reported to be of interest to The Hammers.

FInally, the lads look back on the weekend that was, including the fallout from Manchester United's draw at Anfield, criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold and surprising comments from Ange Postecoglou.