The League of Ireland preview pod

This is one you've waited for: The 2025 League of Ireland preview podcast with David Sneyd, Gavin Cooney and Shane Keegan.

The lads talk the LOI's continuing growth in popularity, whether it be Off the Ball's new radio deal, Virgin's TV coverage or the first ever official League of Ireland Fantasy Football game. (7:48)

Gav discusses his poignant piece with Cork's Ruairí Keating (11:00) and the trio look at a potential transfer that could push Shamrock Rovers clear as league favourites.(19:20)

David looks at how Damien Duff has improved the champions' squad over the winter (25:53), while the big transfer deal of the window has got to be that of Lys Mousset

to Bohemians. (29:12)

The lads also touch on the widening financial gap between the two divisions. (43:34)

Finally, predictions for who will get their hands on the Premier Division trophy are made. (1:04:50)