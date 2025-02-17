Bohs/Rovers make history | Bradley blasts Heimir

The first weekend of the new League of Ireland season is reviewed by David Sneyd, Gavin Cooney and Shane Keegan.

The trio were all in the Aviva Stadium for Sunday's historic encounter between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers (4:26). For all of the on the pitch action, it was actually off the field where the biggest moment of the day came, as Stephen Bradley strongly criticised Heimir Hallgrimsson's comments about his players (10:35).

The lads discuss the performance of Lys 'The Mosse' Mousset (24:24), before praising Damien Duff's attacking partnership of Sean Boyd and Mipo Odubeko

in Shelbourne's impressive 3-1 win vs Derry City (31:48).

Finally, the Football Family reflect on the other Premier Division battles (40:10), before touching on the opening game week of the First Division (48:45).