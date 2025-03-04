Advertisement
The Football Family
The Explainer
4 Mar 2025
The LOI's answer to Hugo Sánchez and Carlo Ancelotti
Gavin Cooney and Shane Keegan reflect on Monday night's League of Ireland Premier Division action.


The lads talk Tim Clancy's controversial red card following an exchange with Damien McGrath (2:48), and discuss a wild early league table with Waterford in first and Shamrock Rovers rock bottom (19:30).


Shane draws parallels between Damien Duff and Carlo Ancelotti (25:28), before he and Gav weigh in on those Ian Harte quotes (31:00).


Finally, Gavin tells us about comments made by the ministers for sport doesn't spell good news for LOI academies. (50:12)

