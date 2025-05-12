Advertisement
The Football Family
The Explainer
12 May 2025
Booing Trent and what LOI management does to your work-life balance
Shane Keegan joins David Sneyd to discuss the booing of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and why fans’ thinking is so far removed from that of players. 


Also, Shane tells David why being a League of Ireland manager is now all-consuming and probably not the best route to take if you want a happy, balanced life. 


And should both Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim be sacked regardless of who wins the Europa League? Shane thinks so, David is not so sure. It’s “Glory, glory Tottenham Hotspur/Man United”, not “progress, progress” he says.   



