Booing Trent and what LOI management does to your work-life balance

Shane Keegan joins David Sneyd to discuss the booing of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and why fans’ thinking is so far removed from that of players.

Also, Shane tells David why being a League of Ireland manager is now all-consuming and probably not the best route to take if you want a happy, balanced life.

And should both Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim be sacked regardless of who wins the Europa League? Shane thinks so, David is not so sure. It’s “Glory, glory Tottenham Hotspur/Man United”, not “progress, progress” he says.



