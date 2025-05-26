Europa League final fallout and glory for Katie McCabe
00:00
Shane Keegan joins David Sneyd to discuss the fallout from the Europa League final - is either manager safe?
Also, Katie McCabe is a Champions league winner, and the lads review the weekend's LOI action.
