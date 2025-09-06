SNAP REACTION: Ireland 2-2 Hungary | Irish comeback keeps World Cup dream alive
00:00
David and Gavin offer their immediate thoughts after Ireland came from two goals down to draw with Hungary at the Aviva Stadium.
