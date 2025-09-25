Shane’s idea for LOI Traitors… and other important matters for Irish football
00:00
David Sneyd and Shane Keegan reflect on the FAI's appearance at the Oireachtas, before discussing the League of Ireland relegation battle, Mason Melia's future and why the next season of Traitors should be contested by LOI managers.
