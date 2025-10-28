What year is it?

David, Gavin and Shane reflect on Martin O'Neil's shock return to Celtic and Dermot Desmond's criticism of Brendan Rodgers.
The lads also chat Bohs vs Shels, the race for fourth spot, Evan Ferguson's struggles at Roma and much more!
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie