SNAP REACTION: Ireland-North Macedonia stalemate | Czechia reach World Cup finals
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David Sneyd and Gavin Cooney give their immediate reaction from the Aviva Stadium following the Republic of Ireland's 0-0 draw vs North Macedonia.
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