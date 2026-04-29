Shane Flynn on the great hope and harsh reality of professional football

Shane Flynn says life is quieter now as he battles to keep his dream of professional football alive while at the same time coming to terms with the experiences that have shaped him.

Now 24, the Dubliner speaks with searing honesty to The Football Family as he discusses a six-year spell at Leicester City that offered a glimpse of what could be in store before a brutal ending.

Shane has attempted to rebuild his life and career at home, and is not prepared to give up the fight to turn his fortunes around.