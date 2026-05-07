Behind the scenes with QPR's Irish coach | LOI preview
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David Sneyd and Shane Keegan reflect on the Champions League semi finals, discuss David's trip to QPR and look ahead to Ireland's clash vs Grenada.
The lads also preview this weekend's League of Ireland action.
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