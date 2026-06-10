The Football Family
The Explainer
10 Jun 2026
World Cup Voices Ep.1 - The Zulu prince and GAA in Mexico
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David Sneyd and The 42 have officially arrived at the World Cup. In the first episode of this new series, David chats to South Africa fan Prince Bosu, as well as members of Mexican GAA club San Patricios.


The idea behind this series is to hear from the people on the ground in the USA, Canada and Mexico, to bring their stories to life and hopefully provide as much as an insight into the heart and soul of people throughout the world who will be at the tournament for the next six weeks.


David will be there every step of the way and with World Cup voices, hopefully it will feel like you are too.


It will be free throughout, as will the Football Family going forward.

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