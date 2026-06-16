The Football Family
The Explainer
16 Jun 2026
World Cup Voices Ep.2 - Pico and his parents reflect on Cape Verde heroics
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David Sneyd speaks to Pico Lopes and his family in Atlanta after Cape Verde pulled off one of the great World Cup results against Spain.


David also chats to Scottish football legend Ally McCoist, a Mexican father-son duo who were priced out of attending Mexico's opening game, and a Ghana supporter who is a leading member of the Joey Anang fan club.


The idea behind The 42's World Cup Voices series is to hear from the people on the ground in the USA, Canada and Mexico, to bring their stories to life and hopefully provide as much as an insight into the heart and soul of people throughout the world who are at the tournament this summer.


The series is free to listen to, as will the Football Family pod going forward.



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