World Cup Voices Ep.3 - Life for an immigrant in Trump's USA

David Sneyd is on the ground in Boston to capture a snapshot of the contrasting views of American immigrants in the age of ICE.

The episode kicks off on the Boston Stadium concourse as David chats to Iraqi-Americans Ban and Khaldoon, who travelled to the Iraq-Norway game in honour of Ban’s late father. We then hear from Norway fan Dennis about Erling Haaland, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and 'the King'.

David then moves on to the Scottish beat, and also catches up with Irish-American Ronan, who talks Sligo Rovers, the importance of his Irish identity, and his famous rugby relative.

In the main section of this episode, David conducts in-depth interviews with Rosara from Honduras and Maria and Victor from Colombia, whose stories shine a light on the tension between the opportunity for immigrants to create a better life for themselves in America and the fear created by ICE raids in their neighbourhoods.

World Cup Voices is a free series on The 42, just as The Football Family pod will be from now on. To subscribe to the 42 visit The42.ie/subscribe