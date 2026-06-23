World Cup Voices Ep.4 - Club over country?

David Sneyd catches up with Pico Lopes following another famous Cape Verde result on the world stage, but before that it’s time to tackle the age-old debate about whether a fan's ultimate loyalty and pride should lie with their club or their national team.

We hear from two Braga supporters from Portugal, as well as fans from two rival Uruguayan clubs about their tales of following their local team across their country and overseas.

Elsewhere, David speaks to Haitian-American families to get an insight into their community, and the travel ban facing their supporters.

World Cup Voices is a free series on The 42, just as The Football Family pod will be going forward.

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