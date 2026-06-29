World Cup Voices Ep.5 - Joey Anang, Geoff Shreeves, and the Irishman with 20 years of MLS experience

David Sneyd catches up with St Patrick’s Athletic and Ghana goalkeeper Joey Anang, before chatting to one of the sport’s best known voices, Geoff Shreeves.

David is then joined by Louth man and New England Revolution executive Cathal Conlon to chart the development of the MLS, from David Beckham’s arrival until today, where the world’s greatest player is one of their own.

World Cup Voices is a free series on The 42, just as The Football Family pod will be going forward.