World Cup Voices Ep.6 - The Lopes Family, Trump talks soccer, and a night at the Azteca

On David’s flight from Atlanta to Miami, his seat allocation led to an interesting chat with two well-travelled football fans travelling home to Florida.

David is then joined by the Lopes family just hours after Cape Verde’s heroic display versus World Cup holders Argentina.

Finally, David describes the spectacle that was Mexico versus England in Mexico City’s historic Azteca Stadium, while also touching on the off-pitch spectacle of Folarin Balogun’s postponed suspension.

World Cup Voices is a free series on The 42, just as The Football Family pod will be going forward.

To subscribe to The 42 for full coverage, visit The42.ie/subscribe.



