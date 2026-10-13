The Football Family
The Explainer
13 Oct 2026
'Unfortunately for neutrals, it's looking like another title for Rovers'
00:00
David Sneyd and Paul Fennessy reflect on a dramatic night in Tallaght, as Stephen Bradley's Shamrock Rovers took a massive step towards yet another League of Ireland Premier Division, with victory against rivals Bohemians.
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