13 Oct 2026
'Unfortunately for neutrals, it's looking like another title for Rovers'
David Sneyd and Paul Fennessy reflect on a dramatic night in Tallaght, as Stephen Bradley's Shamrock Rovers took a massive step towards yet another League of Ireland Premier Division, with victory against rivals Bohemians.
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