Munster's 14-man fiasco, how to actually defend a lineout, and the Ulster-Connacht maul battle

James Tracy joins Gavan Casey to review the weekend's big interpros.

The lads discuss the balls-up that led to Munster incorrectly being reduced to 14 men ahead of Leinster's third try, Leinster's lineout brilliance, the non-battle between Jack Crowley and Ciarán Frawley, Harry Byrne's future, and the only remaining area of his game in which Caelan Doris can significantly improve.

Plus, Ulster's ballsy win over Connacht, the misfortune to Josh Murphy's maul yellow, and why Connacht still look like a bit of a different animal to last season despite their two interpro defeats.