Analysing Farrell's November squad, Sexton's return, and what it's like to be called up by Ireland

James Tracy, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat in the immediate aftermath of Ireland's squad selection for their November tests (0:25),.

JT reflects upon his own Ireland call-up in 2016, and how the process works behind the scenes (24:13). The lads also discuss Leinster's victory over Connacht (38:03) and get James' impression of Munster's issues against the Stormers (51:16).