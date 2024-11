How worried should Ireland be, Pumas threat, and Wallabies ignite

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella to reflect on a frustrating, error-strewn night for Ireland against the All Blacks (2:15). What went wrong? What changes are required? Is it time to panic? The lads also look at the Wallabies' thrilling win over England (45:44) and the threat Argentina pose to Ireland (51:26).