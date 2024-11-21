Ireland debuts, Prendergast at 10, and facing the Fijians
00:00
James Tracy and Murray Kinsella join Ciarán Kennedy to discuss Andy Farrell's selection for the Fiji game and where Ireland can get better. The lads also look forward to a couple of big November internationals elsewhere.
