Preparing to face Schmidt, Ireland's midfield dilemma, and JT's thoughts on 10

James Tracy joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to preview Ireland's final November Test against the Wallabies this Saturday.

James explains how Joe Schmidt gives players 'a peek behind the curtain' and gives his thoughts on who should start for Ireland at out-half this weekend, while the lads also discuss the best centre pairing to combat Len Ikitau and Joseph Sua'ali'i at the Aviva Stadium.