Irish rugby's lineout failings, provinces' mixed European fortunes, and the trouble with the Champions Cup

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey wonder if Leinster's win over Clermont was actually... kind of good? Berch talks lineouts, and why Leinster and Munster's in particular have run into such trouble recently.

Plus, a bad day in Castres for Munster, who seemed to dearly miss Gavin Coombes. Ulster do a lot right for an hour but still receive a reality check against one of Europe's big boys, and Connacht earn a win in Perpignan which gives them a real shot at a home run in the Challenge Cup.

The lads also ponder the future of the Champions Cup, which is facing a bit of an existential and commercial crisis.
















