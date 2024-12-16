Advertisement
Rugby Weekly Extra
The Explainer
16 Dec 2024
Irish rugby's lineout failings, provinces' mixed European fortunes, and the trouble with the Champions Cup
00:00

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey wonder if Leinster's win over Clermont was actually... kind of good? Berch talks lineouts, and why Leinster and Munster's in particular have run into such trouble recently.


Plus, a bad day in Castres for Munster, who seemed to dearly miss Gavin Coombes. Ulster do a lot right for an hour but still receive a reality check against one of Europe's big boys, and Connacht earn a win in Perpignan which gives them a real shot at a home run in the Challenge Cup.


The lads also ponder the future of the Champions Cup, which is facing a bit of an existential and commercial crisis.









The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie