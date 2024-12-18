Advertisement
Rugby Weekly Extra
The Explainer
18 Dec 2024
Leinster's phase v transition attack, Munster's scrum misfortune, and who backs up JGP for Ireland
00:00

James Tracy joins Gavan Casey to analyse Leinster's victory over Clermont, with a particular focus on their lineout woes, the change in focus between their phase and transition attacks, and the impact of Nienaber's defensive principles almost a year into the job.


JT also explains why he feels Munster's defeat to Castres wasn't as bad as it appeared, and why the southern province are actually in a 'good place' heading into their URC interpro with Ulster in Belfast on Friday.


Plus, if Craig Casey misses the Six Nations, which young Irish out-half should take his place in Andy Farrell's fold?

