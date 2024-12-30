Ulster's young men stand up, and can Leinster's boa constrictors choke out a Toulouse in their current guise?

Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey review the latest interpros, with Ulster earning what could prove a transformative victory over Connacht whose performance lacked a bit of everything.

The lads discuss the increasingly Springbok-influenced Leinster and whether their new style would be enough to beat Toulouse in the late stages of Europe.

Berch also reflects upon a sobering day for Munster fans whose expectations were already low, and the lads try to find solutions for the states of malaise into which 'the other three provinces' have fallen as the gap between them and 'super province' Leinster continues to widen.