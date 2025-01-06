Advertisement
Rugby Weekly Extra
The Explainer
6 Jan 2025
What to make of La Rochelle, Harry Byrne's roadmap, and Sarries' evolution in the 'jouer' Premiership
Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey chat all things La Rochelle, and whether they're still a legitimate threat to Leinster, following their near-embarrassment against Toulouse's 'Espoirs' on Saturday night. (Plus: how good were Toulouse's Espoirs?)


The lads review Harry Byrne's debut for Bristol in defeat against Saracens and hypothesise what his future will look like after this initial loan spell in England.


Byrne's Bristol were beaten by Saracens, who visit Thomond Park in the Champions Cup this weekend. What kind of team have they become since their 2010s pomp, and will it be too much for Munster?


There's also a chat about the Premiership as a whole, and whether its free-spiritedness should be a concern for England head coach Steve Borthwick.

