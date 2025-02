Impressive Ireland inflict more misery on the Scots; England pull off great win/France absolutely botch it

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey discuss the Six Nations weekend, which has left Ireland top of the table on maximum points. (0:37)

But England have blown the championship race wide open with a potentially transformative win over the butterfingered French. How did that happen, exactly? (52:48)

Plus, to what extent can Ireland afford to experiment with selection against rock-bottom Wales? (49:00)