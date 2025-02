Humphreys’ biggest challenge: strengthening ‘the other three’ provinces without weakening Leinster

Murray, Berch and Gav chat about the medium-term future for Ulster, Munster and Connacht, how they can bridge the gap to Leinster, and where the IRFU can best assist them in their efforts. (0:50)

The lads also look back over the URC weekend. (1:06:12)