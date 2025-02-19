How exactly did Welsh rugby end up here, and what's the best way out of it?

Gav is joined by leading Welsh rugby journalist Steffan Thomas of Wales Online ahead of Ireland's Six Nations trip to Cardiff on Saturday.

Steffan, who is based in Cardiff, tells listeners what to expect from a Matt Sherratt-influenced Welsh side, which could include a shift across the back row for talisman Jac Morgan.

The lads dig into the issues plaguing Welsh rugby, with Gav curious as to how virtually the same pathways managed to produce so many of the best players we've ever seen in the championship and why that pipeline has now dried up.

Steffan also explains why he thinks it's time the WRU cut at least one region (which wouldn't automatically be the Dragons), and details his case for either a Welsh breakaway from the URC or some form of Welsh-English conference as part of a URC-Premiership merger.

Plus, there's a chat about the need for a DOR within the WRU and crucially, who will replace Warren Gatland as the country's next permanent head coach.