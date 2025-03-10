Assessing the damage after France's dazzling victory over Ireland

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey pick through the bones of Ireland's heavy defeat to Les Bleus in a de facto title decider at the Aviva.

Berch explains why he felt like 'a fraud' for putting it all down to power on RTÉ on Saturday, and Gavan wonders why that power deficit hasn't shown up in recent meetings between roughly the same packs.

The lads unspool that and much more, including the Flament/POM clear-out, the silliness of Joe McCarthy's yellow card, Antoine Dupont's injury and France's sense of injustice at a political level, Sam Prendergast's worst game for Ireland (and why he was still nowhere near to blame for the defeat), and Angus Gardner's contempt for Caelan Doris.