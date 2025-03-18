Six Nations Review: Ireland's good and bad, France's unique attack, and Lions look-ahead

The full complement of James Tracy, Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey assess Ireland's championship, the emerging trends of the 2025 Six Nations, the implications of France and possibly England 'getting their shit together', the lack of ready-made replacements for last Saturday's retiring trio, and whether a poor campaign for the Ireland U20s was really indicative of anything.

Plus, the lads tentatively look ahead to the Lions Tour of Australia, picking their captains and discussing The Telegraph's recent report that Andy Farrell is set to select a very Irish-heavy coaching ticket.















