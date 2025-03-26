Murray and JT pick their personal Lions 23s, plus reaction to Farrell's coaching announcement

James Tracy and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey for a Lions pod. The three lads select their personal Lions matchday 23s, with James dipping into Pro D2 for a starter, and a podcast consensus on the 10 jersey that none of the crew expected.

The lads also try to predict Farrell's actual 23 for the first Test against the Wallabies using a regrettably complicated snake-draft system.

Plus, Murray and JT give their thoughts on Andy Farrell's coaching selections and the implications for Ireland's summer tour.