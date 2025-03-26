Advertisement
Rugby Weekly Extra
The Explainer
26 Mar 2025
Murray and JT pick their personal Lions 23s, plus reaction to Farrell's coaching announcement
00:00

James Tracy and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey for a Lions pod. The three lads select their personal Lions matchday 23s, with James dipping into Pro D2 for a starter, and a podcast consensus on the 10 jersey that none of the crew expected.


The lads also try to predict Farrell's actual 23 for the first Test against the Wallabies using a regrettably complicated snake-draft system.


Plus, Murray and JT give their thoughts on Andy Farrell's coaching selections and the implications for Ireland's summer tour.

The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie