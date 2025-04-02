Advertisement
Rugby Weekly Extra
The Explainer
2 Apr 2025
Munster's opportunity against La Rochelle, Leinster make a splash, and JT proposes a new law
00:00

James Tracy joins Gavan Casey to provide an analytical preview of Munster's reunion with Ronan O'Gara at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre in the last 16 of the Champions Cup on Saturday.


JT also gives his thoughts on one particularly exciting Leinster young gun, has some strong opinions on the red cards shown to Munster's Alex Nankivell and the Stormers' Neethling Douché in the URC weekend just gone, and proposes a law change around kicking which he believes would lead to the betterment of the game (and might lead to more attacking scrums).

