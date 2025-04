A special day in La Rochelle, Ulster maintain momentum in defeat, and Leinster's Death Star rugby

Murray joins Berch and Gav on his way home from France to chat about two enthralling encounters in La Rochelle and Bordeaux, where Munster marched on and Ulster brought a gun to a gunfight.

The lads discuss Leinster's obliteration of Harlequins and as Murray jets off, Berch and Gav peer ahead to Connacht-Racing.