AIL magic offsets the misery of a bad weekend for the provinces and Ireland women

For the first time in podcast history, the four provinces all lost in the URC over the weekend, while Ireland women were also defeated in their Six Nations closer.

Murray, Berch and Gav take solace in a brilliant AIL finals weekend (and a fine victory for Ireland U19s over France) before peering ahead to what promises to be a tense finish to the campaigns of Munster and Ulster in particular.

AIL finals: 00:00

Provinces: 26:20

Ireland women: 1:08:50