Leinster v Northampton/Bordeaux v Toulouse previews and predictions
00:00
James Tracy and Murray join Gav to analyse the four Champions Cup semi-finalists and their respective matchups this weekend.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie