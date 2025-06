Rugby's financial crisis: How do we give the game a more prosperous future?

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to explore the financial state of professional rugby in Ireland and around the world.

The lads discuss the R360 concept, the elephant in the room about World Cups, the provinces' efforts to find new revenue streams, TV deals, copyright claims on online clips, the Netflix fumble, how the club sport in France offers a blueprint for a more prosperous future, and much more.